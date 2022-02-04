Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 994,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,502,000 after acquiring an additional 90,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 795,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $95.24. 35,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,372. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $95.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

