Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. 793,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,070,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

