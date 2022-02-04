Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 777,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,695,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.87. 12,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.