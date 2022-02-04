Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $64,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

