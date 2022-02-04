Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Down 6.8%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

