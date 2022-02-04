Vectorspace AI Hits Market Capitalization of $108.27 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $108.27 million and approximately $631,741.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00006601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00328810 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000217 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.01127629 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,614,311 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

