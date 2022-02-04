VeriCoin Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $417,571.57 and $14.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,588.35 or 0.99249118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00026511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00471380 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,644,926 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

