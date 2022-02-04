Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce sales of $232.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.40 million and the highest is $235.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 455,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -200.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

