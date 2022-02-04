Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 52,056 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

