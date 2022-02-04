Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,977.89

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,977.89 ($26.59) and last traded at GBX 1,981 ($26.63), with a volume of 26852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,016 ($27.10).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.33) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.77) to GBX 2,060 ($27.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.96) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.87).

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,323.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,442.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.29) dividend. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.28), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,965.04). Also, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.05), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($250,771.93).

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

