Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.32 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

