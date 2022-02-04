Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

