Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $8,767,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $40.51 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

