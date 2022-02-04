Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. Research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.