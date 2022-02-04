Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Information Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of III. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 743.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 762.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 446.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $6.67 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

