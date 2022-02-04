Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,675 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ AY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. CIBC began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.