Vikram Mehta Sells 1,844 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 12,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

