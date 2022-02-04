Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

