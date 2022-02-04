Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Head to Head Analysis

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.10 -$56.00 million $0.99 101.40 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Visteon and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 3 5 0 2.18 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $118.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 231.08%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

