Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCRA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,883. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

