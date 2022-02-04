Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 165 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 134.77 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £36.62 billion and a PE ratio of -267.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.29. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

