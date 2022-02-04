Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($76.18) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.56 ($70.29).

Vonovia stock opened at €50.14 ($56.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. Vonovia has a one year low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a one year high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.98.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

