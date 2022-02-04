Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $233.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $997.33 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

