Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 504,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.