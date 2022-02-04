Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $147.66 and last traded at $147.74. Approximately 49,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,015,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Specifically, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,513 shares of company stock worth $24,125,367. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $289,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.