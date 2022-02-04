WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.68-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

