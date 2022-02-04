Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

