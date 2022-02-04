WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities, and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition and portfolio expansion. Additionally, strong performance by all three business units remains a major tailwind. Solid momentum across WESCO’s construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses continues to drive EES revenues. Additionally, well-performing security solutions, and network infrastructure businesses are contributing to the CSS segment. Further, robust utility and broadband businesses are benefiting the UBS segment. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Also, challenges related to supply chain are risks. Further, WESCO holds a leveraged balance sheet, which remains a concern for the company.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of WCC opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

