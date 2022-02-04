West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 895,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $402.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.16 and a 200-day moving average of $425.14. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

