Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Barclays raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,746. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

