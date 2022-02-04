Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Sells $39,385.20 in Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,541. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

