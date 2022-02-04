Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Sells $39,385.20 in Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,541. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.98.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
