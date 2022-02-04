Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been assigned a C$1.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WHN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.39. 50,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$49.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

