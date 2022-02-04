WHALE Price Hits $7.94 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. WHALE has a market cap of $59.62 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $7.94 or 0.00019533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

