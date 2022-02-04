Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

