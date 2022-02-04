Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.66 million, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.