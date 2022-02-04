Wings Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00042303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00111558 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

