Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 958.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

