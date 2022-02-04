Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

