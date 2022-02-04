Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $578,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

