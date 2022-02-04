World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,104. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.