Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

