XMON (XMON) Market Capitalization Reaches $65.54 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. XMON has a market capitalization of $65.54 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $43,843.96 or 1.05554020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

