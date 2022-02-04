Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,782 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

Shares of XMTR opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $76,323,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

