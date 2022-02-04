Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.68. 23,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.