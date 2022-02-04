Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

