Ycash (YEC) Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $30,182.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00264510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00078391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00105327 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,100,381 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

