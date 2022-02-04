Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce $65.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.20 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $251.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $283.58 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,425. Heska has a 12-month low of $125.16 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 686.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

