Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.