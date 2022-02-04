Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

O traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $68.19. 3,705,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,313. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 12.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

