Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CTT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,928. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.